Samsung has turned the BMW E30 M3 into a phone

Just be grateful it’s not modelled after the XM in a twisted homage of the phone from Trigger Happy TV. BMW Korea has revealed a tie-up with Samsung to launch a Galaxy S23 Ultra ‘BMW M Edition’ mobile phone.

While the base Galaxy S23 Ultra itself was only revealed last week – amazing new camera, Snapdragon platform, new CPU, 6.8in display – we’ve been treated to but a few images teasing the goodie bag of M trinkets.

And it’s an interesting trove of collectibles that definitely won't work their way onto a popular online auction site. There’s a special die-cast pack modelled after “one of the monumental models of BMW M” – the E30, just so we’re clear, not the literally monumental XM – though there is a hardcover case designed “with inspiration from the bonnet and vertical kidney grille of the current M3 model”.

When the S23 Ultra BMW M Edition is switched on, there’s a dedicated ‘booting’ video with a three-colour stripe logo, and an M-specific theme screen. The BMW Vantage app is pre-installed too, naturally.



Elsewhere, there are six types of BMW M roundels included that chart the history of 50 years of M, each detachable from the multi-keyring that’s also part of the package. Other items include an M clock that can be plugged into the air vents on your definitely not a 318-M-Sport-with-dubious-M3-badges, a ‘vehicle sunshade clip’, air pump, a metal ‘M’ sticker and even a history book of BMW M with a poster.

Interestingly, anyone who buys this M Edition S23 Ultra will also get a free BMW Driving Centre ‘Starter Pack Voucher’ where you basically get to hoon around in a Bimmer with guidance from a professional instructor. Again, just be grateful it won’t be the XM.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.





