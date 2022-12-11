Watch the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport burn really expensive tires

We’ll get straight to the point: Bugatti has stuck one of its development drivers into a Chiron Pur Sport - the leaner, sharper, expensivier version of the Chiron - and let him torture a set of Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s. That’s the story.

The purpose (if you can call it that) of the endeavour is to deploy the 8.0-liter W16’s 1,577hp and 1,600Nm in such a manner that the Chiron would trace ‘a perfect arc that would form the famous Bugatti C-line when viewed from above’.

Nice, but we’re gonna take the more low-brow point of entry into this, which is of course

MONSTROUSLY EXCLUSIVE HYPERTOY GOES DRIFTING. Ahem.

As you can see from the video (or the photos we'll plaster everywhere here, if you’re in a remote area and can only stretch to one bar of 3G) the results are… pretty emphatic, considering it’s four-wheel drive at play.

“The controllability of the Chiron Pur Sport’s all-wheel drive is outstanding,” said Bugatti's driver, Sven Bohnhorst. “You, the driver, decide, if you want to slip the rear axle to make the car turn or if you want to stabilise it with more slip at the front, solely by balancing it with the throttle.



“You can also have all four wheels spinning at once – just as you like it! This is what I call a car made for drivers.”

But enough of that. Hit play, and thank us in approximately one minute and fifty seconds.

This story first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.