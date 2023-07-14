How much could the 5-door Suzuki Jimny be if it’s sold in PH?

There’s no denying that the Suzuki Jimny is a charming little SUV. But what we really like about it is its off-road abilities and its pint-sized dimensions. Sure, it’s not the most comfortable thing on the road, but the little 4x4 shines where the pavement ends.

Earlier this year, Suzuki pulled the covers off the five-door model in India. While it wasn’t the biggest surprise in the world (there were already rumors beforehand), it didn’t stop people outside India from wanting one. So far, only India has the extended version of the Jimny, but that model is already confirmed for export. However, there is still no official confirmation for the Philippine market.

But while we wait for Suzuki Auto Philippines’ word regarding this matter, we let our mind wander a little bit. If the five-door Jimny were to be sold here, how much could it be? For that, let’s take a look at the prices in India.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Over there, the Jimny five-door is available in four variants. The range kicks off with the Jimny Zeta which is offered in both manual and automatic versions. For those who want a bit more kit, there’s the Jimny Alpha, also available with manual or automatic transmissions.

The Jimny Zeta MT, the most affordable version, kicks off at 1,274,000 Indian rupees or 12.74 lakh as they would say over there. Converted to current exchange rates, that’s a hugely reasonable and surprisingly affordable price of P 844,712. As for the automatic version of the Zeta, it retails for 1,394,000 Indian rupees (12.94 Lakh), or about P924,276.

As for the Alpha models, the manual starts at 1,369,000 rupees (13.69 Lakh), which is at P907,700. Finally, the top-spec Alpha automatic carries a base price of 1,489,000 rupees (14.89 Lakh), which is roughly around P987,265.

You’re probably wondering why the five-door Jimny sounds very affordable in India. Well, that’s because those are what’s called ‘ex-showroom’ prices. That means it doesn’t include the cost of registration, road tax, and insurance, and it’s essentially the price dealers pay to the manufacturers to acquire a unit. All-in costs will surely be higher than the prices you see above.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

For reference, the local base variant of the three-door Jimny retails for P1,258,000 and tops out at P1,330,000. Should Suzuki Auto PH bring in the five-door, expect it to be higher than that. Still, we’re amused at five-door Jimny prices in India...before dealer and reseller markups, that is.

