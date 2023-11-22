Review: 2023 Geely Emgrand Premium

Geely has had it rough for the last couple of months. Hit by alleged lapses in service and slower sales, what was once described as the rising star in the local motoring scene if facing some challenging times.



But that doesn’t discount the fact that Geely did what few Chinese automakers could do at the time. It successfully (re)entered the Philippine market and has gained a strong legion of followers.



The Coolray and Azkarra gave the brand a stronger presence in the country, while the Okavango further expanded its appeal. The GX3 aims to make Geely an even bigger volume brand here, but it’s the Emgrand we’re looking at today.



Okay, so the Emgrand has been around for a long time. But, better late than never, it’s still a good time to see if the lone Geely sedan is actually any good.

Styling

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



It’s a familiar sight by now, but it’s not a bad looking car at all. Sure, one can all it conservative, but the proportions are just right with no odd angles in sight. In terms of size, it’s about the same as a Corolla Altis, but it competes in one category lower. More on that later.

Draped in metallic grey, one could mistake it for a junior executive sedan. Take away the badges and some folks might think it’s a premium model. Its fuss-free styling really works in its favor.

Interior

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



Jump inside the Emgrand and you’re greeted by something that isn’t common in its segment. There’s an abundance of soft touch materials in there and it makes the cabin feel more expensive. From the top half of the doors to the dashboard fascia, you’re not going to feel and scratchy plastics in there.



The interior materials used might be enough for some to buy it over, say, an Almera, City, or Vios. Its white and blue contrast is a pleasant touch, too. The sunroof also adds to the premium vibe and, as far as we can tell, the Emgrand and Volkswagen Santana are the only cars in its class to offer that. So, it looks good and feels good, but what about substance?

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Well, the ergonomics are okay but there are one or two things that might throw you off. The engine start button location takes some getting used to, and navigating through the multi-information display is a bit of a mystery at first. Apparently, you press a button on the wiper stalk to change what’s on display. Speaking of display, it might have been better to show driving stats on the larger bit instead of the tire pressures. All in all, though, these are minor faults to an otherwise good interior.

As it’s the largest car in its class, space is no issue at all. That said, it’s not quite class leading. There’s easily more room than in an Almera or Vios, but it’s still not quite as commodious as the Honda City. Truth be told, it’s hard to beat that car in terms of space efficiency, but the sheer size of the Emgrand (relative to its class) means its close. Like the interior, the trunk space is larger than the Almera and Vios but still less than in the City. Still, 500 liters should be more than enough for most.



That said, the Emgrand’s interior makes a great first impression. For those who’ve bought one, we can’t blame you at all. It makes you feel that you’re getting more for what you paid for.

Engine Performance

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



Typical in its segment, the Emgrand uses a 1.5-liter engine that’s mated to a continuously variable transmission. It’s practically the template in this class, so there’s no surprises there. As for power, the Emgrand makes 102hp and 142Nm of torque. It’s a bit down on power compared to its competitors, but it makes up for it by having a decent amount of torque.



How does it feel on the road? Obviously, it’s not going to be brisk. Factor in the large body and a curb weight that’s almost 1.2 tons, you might need to be a little more careful in planning your overtakes. We wouldn’t call it underpowered, but a few more ponies under the hood would help.



Thankfully, it makes up for it by having good fuel economy. In the city, it easily achieves 8.5 to 9 km/L in traffic, not bad considering its weight. When it’s less congested, it’ll do 12 to 13 km/L without much effort. Then there's the bonus of a 50-liter fuel tank, meaning you'll go far on a single fill-up.

Ride and Handling

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



As far as comfort is concerned, the Emgrand has that covered. The suspension is on the soft side so bumps are no problem at all. There’s virtually no impact harshness, and road imperfections are dealt with easily. It rides like a car that’s bigger in its class which shouldn’t be a shocker because it’s, well sized like a bigger car.

However, that soft ride does come at the expense of handling and dynamics. Okay, these cars aren’t meant to be corner carvers, but the Emgrand leans considerably around the bends. It also floats a fair bit on wavy roads. Mind you, it doesn’t feel unstable, but the car makes it known that it doesn’t want to be rushed.

With its light steering and soft ride, the Emgrand is best enjoyed as a cruiser on long stretches of highways, not winding provincial roads at, um, enthusiastic speeds. If we were to suggest an improvement, that would be better body control.

Extra Features

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



We’ll get the bad news out of the way first. There is still no Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in the Emgrand. We’d forgive it if other Chinese automakers haven’t put it in yet, but most have found a way around it already. Here’s to hoping there’s an update down the line to include it.



Now that we’ve dealt with that, the Emgrand is well equipped. Stability control is standard, so is cruise control and even power seats. The aforementioned sunroof was a pleasant surprise, along with the hands-free function of the trunklid. Couple that with an interior that feels upmarket, you end up with a car that has loads of showroom appeal.



Verdict

PHOTO BY Anton Andres



The top spec Geely Emgrand Premium is just a hair under one million pesos. At P999,000, it undercuts all of its competitors, most of which are in the region of 1,150,000 for their respective top of the line variants. If we’re looking at features alone, Geely’s lone sedan offers an excellent proposition.

That said, there are a few things that still need polishing, particularly in the handling and dynamics department. Still, it’s not enough to detract from an otherwise strong package. Once Geely sorts out the suspension, it has all the potential to become an even greater threat for the subcompact Japanese stalwarts.

SPECS: 2023 Geely Emgrand Premium



Price: P999,000

Engine: 1.5-liter gasoline I4

Power: 102hp

Torque: 142Nm

Transmission: CVT

Layout: Front wheel-drive

Seating: 5

Score: 17/20