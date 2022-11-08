Tom’s World patron claims brand-new Yamaha Mio Aerox after finally exchanging his tickets

Remember arcades? They’re not as big as they used to be, but they’re still a pretty decent way to pass some time at the mall while you’re waiting for something.

Hanging out at one enough to save tickets for a brand-new motorcycle, though? This isn’t just someone who’s looking to kill time—this takes real dedication.

Tom’s World recently posted an image of a patron who recently turned in a whopping 1,456,800 points worth of tickets to claim a brand-new Yamaha Mio Aerox 155 from the prize booth.

It’s unclear how much time the customer spent playing games at the arcade to save enough tickets for his prize. To be honest, though—does it really even matter if he enjoyed it?

In a similar story, another Tom’s World patron managed to save enough tickets over several years for not one, but three brand-new motorcycles: A Yamaha MT-15 for 1,607,500 ticket points, a Honda TMX Supremo for 764,925 points, and a Honda PCX 150 for 1,410,500 points. You can read more about this feat here.

Tell us, what’s the most you’ve ever won at the arcade? We’d love to see your answers in the comments section.

