The Volkswagen Brasilia is now 50 years old

The Beetle isn’t the only icon to ever come out of Volkswagen. There’s also the Karmann Ghia, the Type 2 (aka, the Kombi), and the Golf, all of which have a strong cult following around the world. But let’s not forget that a certain Volkswagen developed in Brazil was once a popular car in the Philippines.

Readers of, um, a certain age will know exactly what Volkswagen we’re talking about. But for the benefit of those born after the dawn of dial-up internet, the car we’re talking about is the Brasilia. The Volkswagen Brasilia turned 50 this year and boy does it have an interesting history.

The design brief

The Brasilia was born out of necessity as Volkswagen desperately needed to modernize its product range. Yes, the Beetle was still selling like hotcakes, particularly in Latin American markets, but it was already a bit of a relic even by the standards of the ‘70s. Volkswagen do Brasil needed a new, fresher-looking car, but circumstances at the time meant that it needed to use the old Beetle’s floorpan. That meant the engine was to stay at the back.

Mythbusting time

It’s a misconception that the Brasilia was meant to replace the Beetle, but that was never the intention in the first place. Sure, Volkswagen needed a more contemporary model at the time, but Rudolf Leiding, president of Volkswagen do Brasil from 1968 to 1971 made it clear that the Brasilia was to be produced alongside the popular Beetle. The Brasilia would slot above that model and cater to those looking for a more modern and premium VW experience. Oh, and the Brasilia is NOT based on the Volkswagen 412, even if it does resemble it from the outside.

Spec Check

So, what kind of numbers are we looking at in the Brasilia? Well, it’s ‘just right’ for a car in the ‘70s. It was a little over four meters long (4,015mm), but it’s actually a hair shorter than the Beetle (4,079mm). The reason it looks much bigger is its width as it’s over three inches wider than the Bug. The boxy exterior styling also made the car look bigger than its dimensions suggested.

As for the engine, it always used a 1.6-liter, flat-four air-cooled mill. That said, it wasn’t a ball of fire even by the standards of the ‘70s. It was good for about 50(ish) horsepower and a little over 100Nm of torque.

Made in the Philippines

It may say Brasilia at the back, but this car was also assembled in the Philippines. Of course, we can’t talk about Philippine Volkswagen history without mentioning DMG Inc. and its namesake, Domingo M. Guevara Sr. The Brasilia was among the last VW models made in the country alongside the Kombi, the Passat (yes, they were made here at some point too), and the Beetle. We’d dig deeper, but this story is all about the Brasilia.

What was it like?

It’s difficult to say what it’s like today with so few cherished examples left on the road. But contemporary road testers and, um, owners did mention it was a little bit hot and noisy inside. That wouldn’t be much of a surprise since the engine was practically inside the car where, in a modern hatchback, the groceries would be. On the flipside, it was noted to be light to drive, easy to maneuver and far more spacious than the Beetle.

The Brasilia today

It might not have the same following as the Beetle, Kombi, and Karman Ghia, but the Brasilia still has its fans. Production worldwide ran from 1973 to 1982 with around one million units produced. In its home country, it remains an icon with several songs, poems, and pop culture references dedicated to it. Locally, it’s a treat to see one, especially in mint condition.

If you see one on the road, take a photo of it because not many of these remain. You’re also taking a snapshot of the country’s colorful automotive history along with it.