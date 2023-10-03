What exactly is the Volkswagen Tharu up against?

In a country that loves its crossovers and SUVs, Volkswagen Philippines had one hand behind its back as it only had the T-Cross as its high-riding offering. Thankfully, that has been rectified with the latest model it launched. That would be the Volkswagen Tharu, and it’s a model that’s much needed in the local VW lineup.

With that, Volkswagen finally has a pair of crossovers in the country, and the larger Tharu aims to steal some sales away from the usual Asian models. But what exactly is it up against? Here's five that we found.

Volkswagen Tharu: A quick background

PHOTO BY Volkswagen Philippines

There are two variants of the Tharu available in the Philippines, namely the SE and SEL. Size-wise, it’s a bit of an in-betweener, being bigger than most subcompact crossovers but smaller that compact models. The Tharu is a product of SAIC-VW (China) but quickly became a global product after it was introduced in North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. In other parts of the world, it’s called the Taos.

Size-wise, it measures 4,458mm long, 1,841mm wide, and 1,632mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,680mm. As for the engine, both variants use a 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline four-cylinder (TSI in VW speak) that’s good for 158hp and 250Nm of torque. It shifts with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and it sends its drive to the front wheels.

As for pricing, the Tharu SE retails for P1,808,000, while the SEL starts at P1,945,000.

Ford Territory Titanium X (P1,599,000)

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

It may not seem like it, but the Territory Titanium and the Tharu have more in common than you think. Both are in-betweeners in their size class, have 1.5-liter turbocharged engines, and both are made in China. In terms of interior space, they’re similar, and pricing isn’t even far off.

Ford is one of the few non-Japanese brands that has found success in the country, and we’re not surprised if Volkswagen Philippines wants to replicate at least half of that.

PHOTO BY Charles Banaag

It may be smaller than the Tharu but the HR-V RS does match the Volkswagen in terms of price. Interior volume is identical, but the boxier shape of the Tharu does mean a bit more cargo space. However, the HR-V has a power advantage over the Tharu. It’s also worth pointing out that the HR-V has a very flexible interior despite being shorter than most competitors.

But the Tharu’s challenge here is matching the Honda’s premium feel and brand familiarity. The Volkswagen needs to pull out something special to sway more customers towards the Tharu.

PHOTO BY Anton Andres

Style is a subjective thing, but it’s safe to say that the Mazda CX-30's swoopy lines can pull more eyeballs than the VW’s more conservative appearance. Still, the CX-30 and Tharu are close in price, as well as size so one can cross shop between the two.

Mind you, it’s not as tall as the Tharu, but it’s a looker nonetheless.

PHOTO BY Peugeot

But let’s say Japanese marques are off the table when it comes to looking for a (not so) subcompact crossover. If it’s a European make you prefer, then the Peugeot 3008 is a good match for the Volkswagen Tharu. Size and interior space is about identical, and you’re sure to stand out if you go for either.

That said, the Peugeot is a little bit more expensive compared to the Volkswagen, but the difference might be negligible for some.

PHOTO BY Toyota

Of course, the list wouldn’t be complete without a Toyota. In this case, the Tharu is a better match for the Corolla Cross than the smaller Yaris Cross. Price, size, and space are comparable, and we reckon VW made sure the Tharu would be priced like the Corolla Cross. But even if the Tharu is (theoretically) better to drive than the Corolla Cross, Volkswagen’s biggest challenge is swaying the Filipino public to for the Tharu and pass over Toyota’s strong dealer network. It’s the same challenge the Tharu faces against the Honda HR-V, which is why expectations are high for the VW.

PHOTO BY Teddy Garcia Jr.

The Volkswagen Tharu has some serious competition ahead of it. It’s too early to tell how it’s like against the competition, but we think it’s a promising product. We’ll know how it fares once we’re able to drive one on the road. Only then will we be able to know if it stacks up well against its established competitors.