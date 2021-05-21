For his latest project, legendary designer Ian Callum has gone from cars to…chairs?

The Aston Martin Vanquish and DB9, the Jaguar I-Pace and F-Pace—these are just some of the vehicles that defined Ian Callum’s body of work during his 20-year stint with the two companies. Now, free of the restrictions of being part of a major manufacturer, the legendary car designer is turning his attention to…furniture?

Alright, not just furniture—he is, after all, still working on Kincsem’s upcoming Hyper-GT. This fancy Eames lounge chair by Callum has beaten the new hypercar to a reveal, though.

“A design icon meets a design team free to create without restraint. The use of carbon fiber is one way we've put a new spin on a classic,” the product description on the Callum Design Instagram account reads.

Aptly called the Callum Lounge Chair, the seat is an automotive take on one of the most timeless designs in the history of, um, chairs. There’s nice use of carbon fiber, recycled fabrics, and vibrant colors in its build, and the seat is made by hand at Callum Design’s shop in Warwick, England.

In an interview with wallpaper.com, Callum shared how his knowledge in automotive design helped bring the Callum Lounge Chair to reality.

“In automotive design, we often defaulted to leather because durability levels in cars are extremely high.’ Furniture gives the design team many more choices,” Callum said, adding that he once designed an aircraft interior, too.

No word on how much this piece of furniture will go for yet, but if its price tag is as its looks, we reckon it’ll cost quite a bit. How much would you be willing to pay for the supercar of lounge chairs? Let us know in the comments.

