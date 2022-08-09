Coffee run: Cubi Cafe is a must-visit nook right outside Tagaytay

Tagaytay is easily one of the most popular go-to places for anyone looking to unwind, especially for folks who live in the metro. The only problem people like me have with the place? It gets too crowded on weekends.

In their attempts to find a quiet hideout away from all that, my parents stumbled upon Cubi Cafe, a peaceful spot on the outskirts of the city. Technically, it’s already located in Batangas, but if you live anywhere outside the province, then chances are you’d still have to go through the Tagaytay drive before you get to the cafe.

Cubi is located just outside Canyon Woods, and it’s evident in the cafe’s design. It has that cabin-like appearance inside and out. The shape of the structure itself is a bit unorthodox, but the cafe is spacious nonetheless and can still accommodate a good amount of customers at a time. Cubi is also pet-friendly, and the shop has its dedicated parking spaces as well, making it a great road-trip destination whether you’re riding or driving out.

The cafe’s ambience is also one of its biggest selling points. The interior offers a very cozy and tranquil vibe. There’s also a beautiful overlooking view of Taal Lake, too. We usually take short breakfast rides to Cubi on weekends, and personally, it’s my favorite time of the day to visit. It’s when you’ll get the best of both the cool mountain breeze and the warmth of the sunrise—a perfect way to unwind after a long workweek.

Of course, we also keep coming back because of the food and coffee. The spanish latte is my personal go-to in every coffee nook I visit, and Cubi has that mix just right; not too sweet with a nice hint of bitterness. Other usuals we get are Americano, matcha latte, and caramel macchiato. I’ve yet to try any of those, but I take my family’s word for it that all these are pretty good.

The selections in the all-day breakfast menu are quite tasty, too. Perhaps what’s really worth trying out, though, is the beef tapa. Cubi has its own recipe, and it’s arguably one of the best beef tapas I’ve ever tasted. It’s soft, tender, and very, very savory. It’s right at the top of my list along with the tapa from Balay Dako, a famous restaurant in Tagaytay.

As for gout-riddled people like me, you can opt for the chicken burger or the chicken chops instead. I usually just go for those and take a piece or two from someone else’s beef tapa plate. Sigh, uric acid problems.

Prices in Cubi are fairly reasonable as well. The food goes for what you’d expect from diners and cafes in the area. As for the coffee, it’s actually priced decently, especially considering the quality and quantity of the beverages you pay for.

So, if you’re heading to Tagaytay anytime soon, you might want to skip the nearby restaurants and coffee shops and pay Cubi Cafe a visit instead. And in case you do, try out a plate of that beef tapa and tell us what you think about it.

Cubi Cafe is located at the Canyon Woods Viewdeck on Diokno Highway in Laurel, Batangas. It is open from 9am to 7pm from Mondays to Thursdays and 7am to 8pm from Fridays to Sundays.

