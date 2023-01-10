The self-driving Ella wants to be the Tesla of baby strollers

Intelligent and adaptive braking, self-driving, hands-free mode, automatic parking—no, we aren’t listing down the spec sheet of Elon Musk’s latest creation. This is actually the feature package of a baby stroller.

So, yeah. Apparently, self-driving strollers are trying to become a thing. Baby company Glüxkind is showing off the Ella at the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Vegas, and the product boasts a feature list that’ll give even cars a run for their money.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: Entrusting the care of a baby to a robot isn’t very good parenting. But that’s not exactly what the Ella is all about.

The thing’s self-driving feature kicks in when you’re in ‘Hands-Free Mode.’ In this setting, the Ella follows your pace while your baby is in your arms, so it only goes all Tesla on you when your kid isn’t occupying the stroller.

PHOTO BY Glüxkind

It also comes equipped with a handful of advanced safety systems. Intelligent braking allows the Ella to sense distances, allowing it to stop when its owner is too far. The stroller also monitors its surroundings for common hazards like cars, bicycles, and other vehicles. And did we mention this thing can park itself, too?

Other things worth noting include an automatic ‘rock-my-baby’ feature, a built-in white noise machine, and compatibility with a smartphone app with a ‘find-my-baby’ feature. Hopefully, you’ll never be put in a situation where you’ll need to use that last one.

Tell us: Are you down with the idea of a self-driving baby stroller? Let us know why or why not in the comments section.

