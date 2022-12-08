Is this Ferrari V12 table worth the price of a Honda Civic Type R?

The RM Sotheby's Miami sale kicks off on 10 December, and contrary to what you might think, it's not just ludicrously rare hypercars and unbelievably expensive youngtimers that'll cross the block.

There's also some furniture. Or more specifically, there's a table that'll be perfect for the petrolhead's Christmas dinnerâ€”because at its base is a glorious Ferrari V12 engine with six twin Weber carbs and mounting points that rise upwards from the exhaust headers. Oof.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

If we were interior designers, this is the sort of thing that we'd describe as a â€˜statement piece' for the center of a room. This is probably why we're not interior designers.

Still, RM Sotheby's expects the glass-topped table to fetch a fair whack at auction, with a guide price of between $30,000 and $60,000 (P1.6 million to P3.3 million). In some markets, that is around or the same price as a new Honda Civic Type R with just a couple of options.

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

So here's a question for youâ€”new king of hot hatchbacks or a chromed V12 table? It's a tough decisionâ€¦

PHOTO BY TopGear.com

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.