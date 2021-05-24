IWC’s latest AMG-inspired watch features carbon-fiber and titanium bits

Another Pilot’s Watch Chronograph from IWC Schaffhausen has surfaced, but this time, it’s not a tribute to a classic. Rather, it’s a timepiece born from the partnership between the Swiss watchmaker and Mercedes-AMG.

This is the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph Edition AMG, the latest product of the partnership between the IWC and Mercedes-AMG that dates back to 2004. It’s crafted from automotive-engineering materials and is the first Pilot’s Watch Chronograph to feature IWC’s 69385 caliber movement and to be designed with an extremely light and scratch-resistant Grade 5 titanium.

The case sports a finish inspired AMG’s signature Selenite Gray Magno paint. Another AMG-derived element is the precisely woven carbon fiber featured on the dial—a look that can be seen in aero bits on Mercedes-AMG cars. The black finish on the dial provides contrast to the silver sub-dials.

“The partnership between Mercedes-AMG and IWC has all the components that are needed for a successful and long-lasting collaboration. It’s very rare to come across a company and people with so many common interests and values,” said Mercedes-AMG CEO Philipp Schiemer. “Our commitment to craftsmanship of the highest level and our pursuit of emotional product experiences is what has united us since 2004—and the Pilot‘s Watch Chronograph Edition ‘AMG’ once again underlines our strong partnership.”

“IWC Schaffhausen and Mercedes-AMG share both a passion for performance and design, as well as a commitment to engineering excellence down to the smallest detail. Over the last 17 years of our partnership, IWC and AMG have shared exhilarating moments in motorsport and beyond and we have created many lasting memories for our clients,” said IWC Schaffhausen CEO Christoph Grainger-Herr. “Today we are proud to introduce Mercedes-AMG as a permanent feature of our Pilot‘s Watch Collection, starting with the Pilot‘s Watch Chronograph Edition ‘AMG.’”

What do you think of IWC’s latest creation? You can check out more photos of the fancy new timepiece below.

