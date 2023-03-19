The classic Land Rover Defender 90 has been Lego-fied

Anyone fancy a new Lego model? We certainly do. Though we tell ourselves gifts for special occasions are the only way to justify the pricey, yet spectacularly detailed adult Lego sets, the struggle to wait is real. And now as part of its 2023 Icon series, Lego has launched an incredible version of the classic Land Rover Defender 90.

In a move that has the power to derail our summer holiday spending money savings plan, the 2,336-piece construction is devilishly practical. With its own adventure kit, the sage-green model comes with fully functioning steering and doors, a choice of engines and bonnets, and operational suspension.

What’s more, the traction plates, engine snorkel, and working winch mean this little beauty can tackle water and sand, just like the real thing. Neat.

As faithful a mini-replica as any fan could respect, Lego refers to the ‘two-in-one’ build, enabling you to customize it to look either standard or fully off-road ready. Plus, the interior detail coupled with the miniature extras like jerrycan, toolbox, fire extinguisher and spare tyres, goes someway to qualify the £209.99 RRP (about P14,000).

Lego design master, Kurt Kristiansen, says: “Bringing the iconic Classic Land Rover Defender to brick life was no easy challenge. This prestigious car can take you anywhere, so during the design process we wanted to infuse the Lego set with that sense of adventure.”

The Land Rover Defender story first began with the original Series 1 in 1948. Due to struggles to maintain emissions regs and tech, production eventually ended in 2016, making way for the all-new revamped Defender and the inspired-by INEOS Grenadier—albeit neither quite hitting the mark for some diehard Defender fans. This Lego version of the classic Defender 90—based on the one produced between 1983 and 2016—is a glorious tribute.

Joining the ever-growing list of anniversary celebrations this year, Land Rover toasts to 75 years. The model will be available in online and offline Lego shops from April 1st—no joke.

More photos of the new Lego Land Rover Defender 90 set:

