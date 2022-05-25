Lego’s Ferrari Daytona SP3 Technic kit features a V12 with moving pistons

Well, this is rather cool, isn’t it? Lego has been at it again with the car-based Technic models, and this time, it’s built a glorious 3,778-piece Ferrari Daytona SP3. We want one immediately.

This is actually the fourth in the snappily titled ‘Lego Technic Ultimate Car Concept’ series, following in the footsteps of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS, the Bugatti Chiron, and the Lamborghini Sían. It’s a 1:8 scale model of Ferrari’s 2021 Icona series hypercar, with a proper V12 engine that features moving pistons in the middle.

PHOTO BY Lego

PHOTO BY Lego

There’s a functioning eight-speed sequential gearbox with paddle shifters too, plus proper replica wheels and working butterfly doors. Lovely detail.

You want to know how much it’ll cost though, right? Well, it’s £349.99 and it’ll be on sale from 1 June. Best get those orders in now…

PHOTO BY Lego

PHOTO BY Lego

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopGear.com. Minor edits have been made.

