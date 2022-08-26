Montblanc’s latest collection is inspired by the icy glaciers of the brand’s namesake

Montblanc. Are you familiar with the name? Not the watch and accessory company, but the landmark the brand based its name on.

The Mont Blanc is actually the highest mountain in Western Europe. Located in Italy’s Aosta valley, one of Mont Blanc’s signature sceneries is its glaciers and iced lakes—both of which serve as the inspiration for the luxury brand’s newest collection.

PHOTO BY Montblanc

The Montblanc Glacier collection is comprised of a watch, a pen set, and a set of leather goods. The Montblanc 1858 Iced Sea Automatic Date features a dial with a “frozen” design that flaunts crystals that reproduce the texture of ice. It comes in a 41mm stainless steel case, as well as a case back with a 3D engraving of an iceberg and scuba diver. Available dial colors are blue, green, and black—each of which represents glacial colors from around the world.

The Montblanc Meisterstück Glacier pen set, meanwhile, has the height of Mont Blanc (4,810 meters) etched on its nibs. Four pens are included, each coming in blue and grey tones and a shimmering ice-like coating. They also come with engravings of the Mont Blanc Mer de Glace dragon—a mythical dragon that supposedly hugs the mountain’s northern slope.

Finally, we have the Montblanc Meisterstück Selection Glacier leather set. These come in large, small, and medium sizes and feature a design that imitates the appearance of ice layers. They also feature functional pockets and zip closures that have a leather pull in the shape of a nib. They’re also made from sustainable materials to highlight the importance of preserving nature.

If you’re interested in checking these products out, Montblanc has branches at Rustan’s Makati, Rustan’s Shangri-La, Rustan’s Cebu, Greenbelt 5, City of Dreams and Resorts World.

PHOTO BY Montblanc

