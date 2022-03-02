Motorcycle Feature

Husky owners, here’s the branded merch you’ve been waiting for

Riding gear, clothing, accessories—you name it
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
Husqvarna riding gear, husqvarna 2022 apparel collection, husqvarna merch, husqvarna branded merchandise, husqvarna safety gear
PHOTO: Husqvarna

We’d like to think Husky owners are the types of riders who pay very close attention to style. Husqvarna’s motorcycles are quite stylish steeds, after all—they have very unorthodox designs that you won’t find in a lot of two-wheelers these days.

That’s why we think a lot of Husky riders will want to check out the brand’s 2022 apparel collection. The newest range of Husqvarna-branded merch includes all sorts of safety gear and casual wear to give riders the pogi points they’re looking for. And make no mistake, while these are stylish and all, Husqvarna’s gear also promise to provide topnotch safety.



One of the most eye-catching pieces of the collection is the Bell MX-9 ADV MIPS helmet specially styled for the Norden 901 rider. It has effective ventilation and a scratch-resistant visor with anti-fog lens.

ALSO READ:
Do you like the subtle changes Husqvarna has given the Vitpilen 401?

The shell can be conveniently paired with the Horizon racing suit fitted with shoulder, elbow, knee, and back protectors with Kevlar panels on the inner arms and legs. To complete the getup, Husqvarna’s Crossfire 3 SRS boots are also available.



Casual wear such as shirts and accessories like caps are also available in the collection. There are also safety equipment for young riders to boot.

What do you think of these, readers? Which of these would you like to see land in our market? You can check out more of the Husqvarna’s new merch here.





PHOTO: Husqvarna

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

