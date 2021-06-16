Here’s the full PH pricelist of the 2021 BMW R nineT Range

Since its introduction in 2013, BMW Motorrad’s R NineT has turned heads and captured hearts the world over. This timeless-looking roadster, which combines classic style with modern technology and performance, has become several customizers’ base bike of choice for their unique custom projects.

Shortly after its debut, the R NineT spawned a number of derivatives: the R NineT Urban G/S, an enduro-inspired machine carrying the genes of the legendary R80 G/S; the R NineT Scrambler, for those who enjoy the scrambler genre’s style and versatility; and the R NineT Pure, for customizers and those who appreciate a more basic approach to motorcycling.

All these variants receive a slew of updates for the 2021 lineup, which has just been brought in by BMW Motorrad Philippines.

Included in the 2021 update are revisions to the 1,170cc air- and oil-cooled boxer-twin engine. Now Euro 5-compliant, it makes slightly less power than before, with 109hp available at 7,250rpm compared with the previous model’s 110hp at 7,750rpm. Maximum torque remains the same—116Nm at 6,000rpm. Other engine revisions include redesigned cylinder heads and throttle valve parts, new cylinder-head covers, and a new turbulence system that swirls the air-fuel mixture for better and cleaner combustion and increased torque.

BMW’s ABS Pro and Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) system are now standard across the range for increased braking safety in emergency situations. Also standard is a new shock absorber with travel-dependent damping for enhanced comfort, as is a hand wheel for convenient suspension adjustment. Rain and Road riding modes are now part of the package, too.

On the electronics front, the new R NineT variants have updated LED lighting, standard daytime running lights, a park light, and a USB charging socket situated near the circular instrument clusters with new dials.

Pricing for the 2021 R NineT lineup as follows:

2021 BMW R nineT variants and prices

2021 BMW R nineT Pure – P995,000 2021 BMW R nineT Scrambler – P1,095,000 2021 BMW R nineT Classic – P1,275,000 2021 BMW R nineT Urban G/S – P1,275,000

