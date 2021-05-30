The Ducati Hypermotard 950 SP dons a new livery for 2021

Ducati has announced a new livery for the Hypermotard 950 SP, while updates have also been made to the Supermoto family to make each bike Euro 5-compliant.

“A new color scheme that evokes the racing world with its colors and that of freestyle sports with its graphics, highlighting the youthful character of the bike,” the Italian company said on its website. “The ideal choice for those looking to indulge in the pure pleasure of an adrenaline rush while riding their bike, having maximum fun without compromising on safety.”

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

With MotoGP colors and graphics that scream what Ducati describes as ‘freestyle sports,’ the SP livery emphasizes the Hypermotard’s fun personality. Its design draws inspiration from the aesthetic of motard bikes, particularly the under-seat double exhaust and fewer superstructures to display the mechanics. The Hypermotard 950’s ergonomics allow the rider to maintain an erect position with wide elbows for maximum reaction and control. The SP variant, like the RVE, has a flat seat to make forward and backward shifting easier.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

All bikes are powered by Ducati’s 937cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine, whose output peaks at 114hp at 9,000rpm and 96Nm of torque at 7,250rpm.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

The base model is equipped with tapered aluminum handlebars, removable passenger footpegs, and a USB power socket, while the SP version is fitted with Marchesini forged wheels, as well as carbon-fiber components like the front mudguard and the timing=belt covers.

The 2021 Hypermotard 950 SP also comes with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) EVO up/down, aside from standard electronic and safety features such as riding modes, ABS Bosch Cornering, Ducati Traction Control EVO, and Ducati Wheelie Control EVO.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Ducati

PHOTO BY Ducati

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.