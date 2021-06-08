Been waiting for the 2021 Honda PCX160? It’s now available at local showrooms

The premium-scooter segment heats up even further with the official arrival of the newest contender in this class, the 2021 Honda PCX160. First announced in December, this successor to the popular PCX150 has finally made its way to our shores.

Honda Philippines first confirmed that this scooter would be coming to the Philippine market earlier this year. Since then, we’ve been able to take it out for a quick spin on the Honda Safety Driving Center test course.

If you’re wondering what’s new with this model, here’s a quick rundown.

Propelling the PCX160 is a 157cc SOHC single-cylinder engine equipped with Honda’s Enhanced Smart Power+ (eSP+) tech. This little mill is capable of 15.6hp at 8,500rpm and 15Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Compared with the PCX150’s 149cc engine, it boasts an increase of 1hp and 1.8Nm of torque. Claimed fuel consumption is at 45.1km/L, which is quite good for a powertrain this capable.

In addition to a new engine, the PCX160 scooter sports new LED lighting, hazard lights, and wider tubeless tires. Also new is an Idling Stop System that shuts the engine off when the scooter is stopped in gridlock or at an intersection to conserve fuel.

Other new tech bits include a USB power socket in the front storage cubby and a smart key with answer-back functionality. Like in the outgoing model, there’s a good amount of cargo space courtesy of a 30-liter under-seat storage box that’s large enough to fit a full-face helmet and a raincoat.

The 2021 PCX160 comes in two flavors: ABS and CBS (Combi Brake System).

As the name implies, the ABS variant comes with front and rear anti-lock brakes for added safety during sudden stops. Honda Selectable Torque Control also comes standard on the ABS trim, and essentially acts as switchable traction control. The CBS variant features combined braking, which means the front and rear discs will work together to stop the bike more effectively.

The CBS variant is available in Matte Dim Gray Metallic and Pearl Fadeless, while the ABS comes in either Asteroid Black Metallic or Pearl Fadeless White. The prices are as follows:

2021 Honda PCX160 prices

2021 Honda PCX160 CBS – P115,900 2021 Honda PCX160 ABS – P133,900

Want to see this all-new scooter for yourself? Check out the Honda dealership closest to you to see the scoot in the metal.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

