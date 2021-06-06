There’s nothing entry-level at all about the 2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso

After a string of special-edition and limited-run releases, the announcement of an ‘entry-level’ model probably feels like a welcome change of pace for MV Agusta. The latest piece of motorcycle art to roll off the Italian manufacturer’s Lake Varese production line is the newest member of the F3 supersport bike line: the F3 Rosso.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Named after the Italian word for red, the Rosso variant appropriately comes in a deep and sensual shade of the color, which highlights all of the bike’s sumptuous lines and eye-catching bodywork. Despite being the entry-level trim in the F3 lineup, the F3 Rosso is far from basic.

At its heart is a 798cc in-line three-cylinder engine capable of 147hp at 13,000rpm and 88Nm of torque at 10,100rpm. Complementing this powerful Euro 5-compliant mill is an updated slipper clutch and MV Agusta’s electronic up-and-down quickshifter. Housing the high-revving three-cylinder engine is a steel tubular frame with new aluminum frame plates and a redesigned swingarm pivot for better stiffness.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Big names among suspension componentry manufacturers play a part in holding the F3 Rosso aloft, with a Marzocchi adjustable inverted fork up front and a Sachs adjustable shock absorber in the rear. Brakes are appropriately high-spec as well, with Brembo calipers providing stopping power and a Continental MK100 ABS unit providing rear-wheel lift-up mitigation and cornering functionality.

Of course, the F3 Rosso receives MV Agusta’s new electronics package for 2021, including an inertial measurement unit, wheelie control, and traction control. All these electronic functions can be accessed through the 5.5-inch TFT dashboard that presents all essential rider info in full color. Smartphone connectivity is included as well through the MV Ride app, which allows the rider to pick engine maps and make other adjustments from their phone.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

Apart from turning the heads of curious onlookers on the street, bikes as pretty as the F3 Rosso tend to attract the wrong kind of attention, so a Mobisat tracker comes fitted as standard for better security and peace of mind.

Pricing for the F3 Rosso starts at €16,400 (about P956,000). Reservations are currently open for European customers, while local riders will have to wait for an announcement from MV Agusta PH.

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

PHOTO BY MV Agusta

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

