Who knew the Yamaha Mio Aerox would look so good in a retro racing livery?

Recently, Yamaha graced its YZF line of sportbikes with sick World GP 60th anniversary edition liveries. Non-YZF-R models, however, don’t get to rock the iconic white-and-red paint schemes right out of the factory. Not until now, at least.

Yamaha Indonesia has just introduced a WGP anniversary livery for the Mio Aerox, and we’re keeping our fingers crossed that the Philippine market gets it, too.

The scooter gets a white base coat in white, with red front-fender and speed-block patterns on the sides amd yellow bits on the front cowl. Gold rims serve as a proper homage to the iconic race-bike livery.

See Also

Mechanically, the WGP edition Mio Aerox is the same as the standard variant. At its heart is a 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with about 15hp and 13.9Nm of torque. Twin shocks hold up the rear, while a regular telescopic fork soaks up bumps on the front end. A front-disc, rear-drum brake setup sheds speed, while wide 110-section front and 140-size rear tires grip the road.

Continue reading below ↓

Like the new Aerox units in our market, the Indonesian WGP model gets ABS for the front disc brake and Y-Connect phone connectivity. Other neat features include a smart key, a power socket, and a fully-digital display.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

This special edition scooter comes with a price tag of 29,900,000 Indonesian rupiahs (P105,880). Now, how do we convince Yamaha Motor Philippines to bring this sweet livery to our shores?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.