Is the P75.9k Yamaha Mio Gear the right Mio for you?

Looking for a cool, agile, and convenient city scooter? Yamaha has got you covered with the latest additions to its Philippine lineup: the Mio Gear and Mio Gear S.

The ever-popular Mio range continues to grow, in the form of a variant that is available for every lifestyle, age group, and preference. The new Mio Gear is for riders who spend the majority of their time in urban environments, where the ideal scooter should embody a blend of style, convenience, and everyday usability.

At a glance, the Mio Gear is advanced and sporty, with integrated turn signals like on the NMax, sculpted body panels like on Yamaha’s big bikes, and a headlight assembly that looks like it has air intakes on either side of the LED bulb.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Powering the Gear and its S variant is a 124.96cc SOHC single-cylinder engine with about 9.3hp at 8,000rpm and 9.5 Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The engine is equipped with Yamaha’s proprietary Blue Core and Smart Motor Generator tech for smoother power delivery, reliable starting and operation, and economic fuel consumption. An automatic transmission makes riding a breeze, and a 4.2-liter fuel tank carries enough gas for all your city travel needs.

Standard on both the Gear and the Gear S is an electric power socket, a hazard lamp, tubeless tires, a side-stand killswitch, wheel graphics, a smart lock feature, and Y-Connect functionality.

PHOTO BY Yamaha Motor Philippines

Continue reading below ↓

Scratch-resistant side panels, grippy footboards with forward footrests, and double carrying hooks—perfect for running errands—add durability and versatility to the bike. The S variant also gets additional features such as a smart key with answer-back functionality, premium colors, wheel graphics, and Yamaha’s Stop & Start system for better fuel economy even in the middle of traffic. A wide range of accessories lets riders customize the Mio Gear.

Pricing for the city scooter starts at P75,900 for the standard version, while the Mio Gear S has a price tag of P79,900. Expect to see these in local Yamaha showrooms soon.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.