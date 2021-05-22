Confirmed: The 2021 Yamaha Sniper 155 is on its way to PH

Following the global reveal of the YZF-R7, Yamaha Motor Philippines (YMPH) teased local riders with a series of posts showing the silhouette of a familiar motorcycle. Fans of sporty underbones will recognize the bike in question—the Yamaha Sniper.

With the release of the 2021 Sniper 155 in Vietnam, where it’s sold as the Exciter 155, it was only a matter of time before the updated model made its way to our shores. The 2021 Sniper 155, due for an official launch soon based on YMPH’s teasers, will feature refreshed styling that is more in line with Yamaha’s R-series of sportbikes, revised suspension, a new LCD dash, and an R variant that will come with even more features such as an assist and slipper clutch and ABS. Add-ons like a smart key system and a power socket will also likely be available on the R units our market will receive.

Powering the 2021 Sniper 155 and Sniper 155 R will be the same 155cc SOHC liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine found on Yamaha’s other 155 models like the YZF-R15, the MT-15, the XSR155, and the WR155. Peak power of 17.7hp is attained at 9,500rpm, while 14.4Nm of torque can be had at 8,000rpm. Power, which Yamaha claims to be 17% higher than that produced by the previous 150cc engine, makes it to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual transmission and chain final drive.

As with all of Yamaha’s new models, the updated Sniper will come with Variable Valve Actuation, which produces smoother, more usable torque and more optimized performance per gear. Other improvements include an updated air intake system that promises better efficiency, revised cooling with new air vents, and an increase in the number of fuel-injection holes for better combustion efficiency and power.

Excited to get your hands on the latest Sniper? We’ll have to wait for official details from YMPH on availability and pricing.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

