Which of these 2021 Yamaha XMax colors would you pick?

Despite not being able to traverse tollways due to its sub-400cc displacement, the Yamaha XMax has gained a good amount of popularity among Filipino riders as a comfortable and capable maxi-scooter. In its home country of Japan, the model has recently received some minor updates as well as new colors for 2021.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Powering this maxi-scoot is a 292cc Blue Core single-cylinder engine made Euro 5-compliant by the 2020 update to the TMax and the XMax. A CVT, as is standard on maxi-scooters, sends 27.6hp and 29Nm of torque to the rear wheel without the need for shifting. Holding the XMax aloft is a right-side-up telescopic fork paired with a swingarm-mounted rear shock. Braking is covered by ABS-equipped single discs front and back, and as with the XMax’s little sibling, the 2021 NMax 155 ABS, traction control comes standard for added safety and stability in low-grip situations.

For 2021, Yamaha has upped the intensity of the LED headlights and taillights for improved visibility and to better accentuate the front and rear ends’ X-themed styling. Also new is a re-textured smart key for a more tactile feel, as well as a revised surface for the 31.3-inch-tall seat.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

Four new colors have been introduced to the Japanese market for this model year: Matte Gray, Gray, Matte Blue, and Matte Dark Gray. Two of these colors are already available here in the Philippines: Matte Gray (known as Icon Gray locally) and Matte Dark Gray (sold here as Sword Gray). The updated XMax is expected to arrive at Japanese dealers by July 28, with a retail price of 654,500 Japanese yen (P285,000). It seems that Filipino riders get a slightly better deal, as the 2021 Yamaha XMax retails here for just P249,000.

Do the other two colors interest you? Let’s hope Yamaha brings them in locally.

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

PHOTO BY Yamaha

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

