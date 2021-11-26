The Aprilia SR GT is an urban scooter with an adventure motorbike’s vibe

Adventure motorbikes, like the Honda Africa Twin and BMW R1250 GS, are arguably the pinnacles of two-wheeled versatility. Models like these can be a lot to handle, though—both for those with more modest budgets and for uninitiated riders.

If you’re among those who find jumping straight into adventure territory a somewhat daunting proposition, might we suggest using a vehicle like the Aprilia SR GT as a modest stepping stone?

PHOTO BY Aprilia

Continue reading below ↓

Unveiled at this year’s International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition (EICMA), the SR GT is the Italian motorbike manufacturer’s new “urban adventure scooter” offering. Basically, think of it as a two-wheeled runabout with a little extra versatility.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

This thing comes equipped with either a 125cc or 174cc engine. The former option is good for 15hp at 8,750rpm and 12Nm at 6,500rpm, while the latter will do 17hp at 8,500rpm and 16.5Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. Both come paired with a CVT.

PHOTO BY Aprilia

Continue reading below ↓

Aprilia is banking on the SR GT’s form factor and suspension setup to land the scooter a peg above its competition. It rides on 175mm of ground clearance and features 122mm and 102mm of travel in the front and rear shocks, respectively. The SR GT also runs on 14- and 13-inch light alloy wheels wrapped in all-terrain tires.

Other bits worth noting include a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, a three-element LED headlight, and a 25-liter storage compartment underneath the seat.

PHOTO BY Aprilia

Continue reading below ↓

This thing isn’t an African Twin, but it should prove to be much more manageable if you’re looking for extra versatility in a tamer setting. Do you dig what models like the Aprilia SR GT have to offer? Or would you rather go all-out and save for a real adventure motorcycle?

PHOTO BY Aprilia

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.