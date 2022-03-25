The new Aprilia SR GT looks like a good alternative to the NMax, PCX, ADV 150

There’s been word going around over the past few weeks that Bikerbox was planning to launch the Aprilia SR GT in the Philippines. Now, the new scooter has officially landed in our market.

The new Aprilia was launched during the first day of the 2022 Inside Racing Bike Festival. It brings its aggressive styling to the popular small-displacement maxi-scooter segment, serving as a slightly bigger and more premium alternative to the likes of the Honda PCX160, Honda ADV 150, or the Yamaha NMax.

The bike is powered by a 174cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 17.4hp and 16.5Nm of torque. It boasts 175mm of ground clearance as well as about 120mm and 100mm of suspension travel up front and out back, respectively. It sits on 14-inch front and 13-inch wheels.

The SR GT has disc brakes all around and comes with ABS as standard. The scooter also gets LED headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, and a small left-hand side compartment. In case you were wondering, though, the bike doesn’t come with a keyless ignition system.

As far as prices go, the Aprilia SR GT stickers for P219,000 for the standard trim. The three bikes pictured here are all Sport variants that get additional exterior aesthetic bits, albeit without any mechanical changes whatsoever. This trim has a P227,000 SRP.

This may have a significantly bigger price tag than the rivaling scooters we’ve mentioned here, but we think the new Aprilia SR GT would be a good option for riders looking to go a bit upmarket.

