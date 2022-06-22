This year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride was a record-breaking global success

This year, the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR) was held in its ‘pre-COVID format’ for the first time since 2019. And according to Triumph—event partner and a solid supporter of the global campaign—DGR 2022 was a record-breaking success.

There were 93,456 registrants across 802 cities in 104 different countries. Together, these dressed-up riders astride their classic and vintage steeds raised nearly $6 million (P320 million+), all of which will help support men’s health and prostate cancer research. This total is 4% higher than the last pre-COVID DGR and is good for a massive 47% increase from last year’s event.

PHOTO BY Triumph

“What an incredible return to group riding! There really is nothing better than seeing the tens of thousands of gentlefolk smiling and waving their way through city streets, in support of prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. It’s something we have missed dearly over the last two years,” said DGR founder Mark Hawwa. “Our community returned with vigor this year with the top three global fundraisers raising more than any previous year, which we have been proud to reward with the support of our global partner, Triumph Motorcycles. The next year will be one to watch, as we celebrate 10 years together with Triumph Motorcycles in spectacularly sartorial style!”

“It is such an honor to be supporting The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and contribute towards this year’s incredible result, supporting prostate cancer research and men’s mental health,” said Triumph chief commercial officer Paul Stroud. “Next year will mark Triumph’s 10th anniversary as DGR main sponsor and we are working on something incredibly special to celebrate that milestone.”

Since its inception in 2012, there have been more than 400,000 riders who have joined the global campaign and have raised over $37 million in total.

More photos of the 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride:

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

