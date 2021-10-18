Ducati adds two new Scramblers to its lineup

Ducati’s ever-popular Scrambler family just gained two new members in the Scrambler 1100 Tribute Pro and the Scrambler Urban Motard. These models were introduced as Ducati celebrates the 5 0th anniversary of the Italian brand’s air-cooled twin-cylinder motorcycle platform.

The Scramblers were unveiled in Episode 2 of the Ducati World Premiere 2022 video series titled ‘Mark Your Roots.’ In line with the theme is the first bike; the aptly named 1100 Tribute Pro bears several heritage styling points such as ’70s ‘Giallo Ocra’ yellow paint, retro Ducati branding, black spoked wheels, and a dark brown leather seat.

PHOTO BY Ducati

This modern classic bike packs a 1,079cc Desmodromic L-twin engine capable of 86hp at 7,500rpm and 88Nm of torque at 4,750rpm. It comes with 21st century tech like three riding modes, cornering ABS, and traction control.

PHOTO BY Ducati

Meanwhile, the Urban Motard celebrates Ducati’s present with supermoto-inspired features: a front beak, Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tires front and rear, spoked wheels, a wide handlebar, and a flat seat. Meant as a city-slicking ride, the red and white machine makes good use of its sportbike rubber.

Matched to the youthful decals is Ducati's peppy 803cc Desmodromic L-twin engine with 73hp at 8,250rpm and 66.2Nm of torque at 5,750rpm. Electronics are shared with the rest of the Scrambler 800 line, and include cornering ABS, daytime running lights, and a smartphone pairing option.

How much do these stylish Italian stallions retail for? Pricing starts at $11,695 (around P592,000) for the Urban Motard, and $13,995 (about P709,000) for the 1100 Tribute Pro.

Want to see these new Scramblers in action? Check out Ducati's video below:

