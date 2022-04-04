Ducati takes elegance up a notch with the XDiavel Nera

Ducati has already made a handful of custom Diavels in the past, one of them being the Diavel 1260 Lamborghini. It looks like the Italian marque isn’t done building more of these special Diavels, though.

Ducati has now unveiled the new XDiavel Nera, a unique bike built through the collaboration between Ducati and furniture maker Poltrona Frau’s Interiors in Motion business unit. The XDiavel Nera features what Ducati calls a “Black on Black” livery and is fitted with a special seat made of Pelle Frau, a soft natural leather that is the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau.

The seat will be available in five finishes: Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cement, India, or Selva. It will also be customized with laser-engraved X marks.

Ducati has made no mechanical changes here, so the XDiavel Nera will still be powered by a 1,252cc V-twin engine that generates 162hp and 129Nm of torque and is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch.

Only 500 examples of the Ducati XDiavel Nera will be built. The 500 customers who purchase this elegant bike will also receive an exclusive key ring and document holder made of Pelle Frau leather that will match the selected color for the saddle. Buyers will also be given the chance to purchase a dedicated jet helmet with the special Black on Black livery.

So, do you like what Ducati has done with the Diavel this time?

