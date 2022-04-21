Motorcycle News

The Nightster is Harley’s new take on its famed Sportster nameplate

This bike packs a powerful Revolution Max 975T V-twin engine
by Leandre Grecia | 2 hours ago
PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

After adding the Sportster S to its lineup back in November, Harley is now back introducing another new model. Say hello to the new Harley-Davidson Nightster.

The Nightster is another Sportster-based model and sits right under the Sportster S in the Harley range. It boasts the classic silhouette of the famed Harley nameplate, with the iconic walnut tank up front. It also comes as a single-seater with a headlight cowl and bar-end side mirrors to give it that ultra-retro vibe.

Highlighting the new bits in the Nightster is its Revolution Max 975T powertrain. This is a 975cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that generates 90hp at 7,500rpm and 95Nm of torque at 5,000rpm.

The Nightster is fitted with front 41mm Showa dual bending valve conventional forks and a pre-load adjustable rear suspension with outboard emulsion-tech shock absorbers with coil springs. It gets Harley-Davidson’s Rider Safety Enhancements, a host of tech that includes ABS, traction control, and a drag-torque slip control.

The Nightster also has three selectable ride modes available, namely: Road, Sport. and Rain. The bike features a four-inch analog speedometer with a multi-function LCD display on the handlebar riser. The bike boasts full LED lighting to boot.

“The Nightster is an instrument of expression and exploration, underpinned by performance” said Harley-Davidson chairman, president, and CEO Jochen Zeitz. “By building on the 65-year Sportster legacy, the Nightster provides a canvas for creativity and personalization, offering the ultimate platform for customization and expression for new and existing riders.”

The Nightster stickers for $13,499 (about P707,000) in the US. This new bike is already up on the Harley-Davidson Philippines website, but local pricing has yet to be announced. Expect that it’ll have a much higher SRP here than it does in the States. You can check out more photos of the new Nightster below.

More photos of the 2022 Harley-Davidson Nightster

PHOTO: Harley-Davidson

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.

