The Honda CB150X is now in PH with a P163,900 price tag

Honda Philippines (HPI) may not have its own display at this year’s Inside Racing Bike Festival, but it appears the company was still cooking up something big this week—the motorcycle manufacturer has now announced the arrival of the CB150X.

The 2022 Honda CB150X is basically a miniature CB500X, similar to how the ADV 150 is just like a baby X-ADV. The CB150X boasts the same aggressive adventure-bike styling as its bigger sibling with its bulky 12-liter tank and tall windshield. The bike may have a small engine underneath, but its size certainly doesn’t make it look like so.

2022 Honda CB150X specs

PHOTO BY Honda

Speaking of the engine, the CB150X is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that generates 15.4hp at 9,000rpm and 13.8Nm of torque at 7,000rpm. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Honda claims the setup can do around 38km/L.

The bike sits on 17-inch wheels, boasts 181mm of ground clearance, has a seat height of 817mm (32 inches), and weighs 140kg (curb weight). It gets a full LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, and front and rear disc brakes. The biggest drawback? The CB150X doesn’t come with ABS. You would think a bike like this would have such an important safety feature, considering how stablemates like the ADV 150 and PCX160 also get ABS.

The 2022 Honda CB150X is now available in the Philippines for P163,900. It can be had with a black or a red finish. If you’re dying for an adventure bike but are on a very tight budget, this just might be the model you’ve been waiting for.

