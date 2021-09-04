Planning to get a Honda CBR500R? You’ll want to wait for the updated 2022 model

Thinking of getting your first big bike? You might want to wait a little bit longer, because Honda is adding some pretty significant features to its CB500 line.

Included in the 2022 update are the CB500X, the CB500F, and the CBR500R. The three models receive most of the same upgrades, specifically a new set of suspension components and dual-disc front brakes.

Honda has chosen a 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) fork for front suspension duties—same as the one used on the CBR650R. For brakes, two radial-mount calipers bite into dual 296mm rotors up front, with the rear getting a single-disc setup.

The 471cc parallel-twin engine powering the three bikes is almost untouched and still makes about 47hp. The CB500 family retains the assist-and-slipper clutch from its 2021 models. What’s new powertrain-wise is the revised fuel-injection and a lighter radiator.

All of the motorcycles get styling and color updates, but the CBR500R has seen the biggest improvement. As if it wasn’t already sporty, the lightweight CBR now looks a lot more like the full-size Fireblade thanks to LED lights similar to those on the CBR650R and a redesigned front fascia.

The CB500X, meanwhile, receives new LED illumination as well as turn-signal indicators that double as position lights.

Pricing and availability for the 2022 Honda 500s have yet to be announced, but we think the updated CBR500R will be quite popular when it replaces the outgoing model in the Philippines.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

