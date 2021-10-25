It’s official: You can now get a 2022 Honda CB500X in PH for P380k

If you’ve been looking forward to the improved 2022 version of Honda’s 500 line of bikes, then wait no more. The newest bike from Team Red to reach our shores is the 2022 CB500X.

The middleweight adventure bike is equipped with all the upgrades that the international model update promised, including dual front disc brakes, new colors, beefier suspension components, and slightly reworked style.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

At its heart is the same 471cc parallel-twin engine that makes 47hp. Shifting gears on this already approachable bike is made even easier by the same assist-and-slipper clutch found on the 2021 model.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

What’s new here, then? A Showa 41mm Separate Function Big Piston Fork now handles front-suspension duties, and is attached to two axial mount Nissin calipers chomping onto dual 296mm rotors. The rear suspension features a pro-link monoshock with five-stage preload adjustability, while a single caliper and disc setup slows down this end.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

LED illumination is now standard, just like turn-signal indicators that double as position lights. Instrumentation is also new; the bike comes with a redesigned rectangular screen.

And now for the most important part: MSRP for the PH-spec 2022 CB500X is P380,000. Two colors are available: Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.