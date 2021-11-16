The 2022 Honda CBR500R is now in PH with a P364,000 price tag

If you heeded our advice a few months ago and you actually held off on a big-bike purchase to wait for the new Honda CBR500R, then lucky you—the model has just arrived in our market.

The all-new CBR500R doesn’t look that far off from its predecessor, save for some small design tweaks. The bike now has a more aggressive-looking front end courtesy of the slightly bigger LED headlights and windshield. These add even more sportiness to the motorcycle’s look.

PHOTO BY Honda

The bike is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke parallel-twin engine that generates 47hp at 8,500rpm and 43Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. Fuel economy is pegged at 28.6km/L.

Honda has also given the bike some significant mechanical improvements, including a 41mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston (SFF-BP) fork front suspension setup for enhanced control. Stopping power is handled mainly by a 296mm dual-disc front brake with a radial-mount caliper.

PHOTO BY Honda

A few new extra features have also been added to the mix, such as the LCD display with dual trip meters, fuel level and consumption gauges, and a shift-up indicator. ABS, slipper/assist clutch, and an emergency stop signal also come standard.

The 2022 Honda CBR500R comes in two colors: Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic, both of which you can see above. It is now available in all Honda Big Bike dealerships and retails for P364,000. What do you think of the updated bike, readers?

