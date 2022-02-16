The all-new Honda CBR650R is now in PH, priced at P530k

The new models just keep coming in from Honda Philippines (HPI). After the launch of the new CB500F a few weeks back, the motorcycle manufacturer has now launched the all-new CBR650R.

The 2022 Honda CBR650R slots right above the CBR500R in HPI’s sport bike lineup. It comes equipped with a Euro 5-compliant, liquid-cooled, four-cylinder 649cc engine that’s capable of 94hp at 12,000rpm and 63Nm of torque at 6,500rpm. This is mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

PHOTO BY Honda Philippines

More details about the 2022 Honda CBR650R

The CBR650R is fitted with 41mm SFF-BP USD Show front forks. Stopping power is provided by dual 310mm x 4.5mm discs with Nissin radial-mount four-piston calipers up front and a 240mm x 5mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear. It is equipped with an assist/slipper clutch for smoother shifts as well as a two-channel ABS for added safety.

The new Honda also boasts a full LED lighting system, along with an LCD-display instrument cluster with a digital speedometer and information such as gear position, shift-up indicator, fuel consumption, and water temperature gauge.

The 2022 Honda CBR650R is now available in the Philippines for P530,000. It can be had with a Grand Prix Red or Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic finish. What do you think of this new offering from Honda?

