Budget a bit tight for the Honda CB650R? The new CB500F is now available at P354k

The 2022 CRF250RX isn’t the only new addition to Honda Philippines’ lineup this month—the Japanese motorcycle marque has now also launched the all-new CB500F.

The CB500F will offer customers an alternative to the bigger CB650R as well as to other stablemates like the CBR500R and the Rebel 500. It arrives in our market with naked-bike styling and a 471cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. This Euro 5-compliant powertrain generates 46.9hp at 8,500rpm and 43.2Nm at 6,500rpm and is mated to a six-speed transmission.

The CB500F is equipped with a Showa 41mm SFF-B up-side down front fork and a 296mm dual-disc front brake with a four-piston Nissin radial-mount caliper. It features a two-channel ABS and an emergency stop signal for sudden stops, plus a slipper/assist clutch for smoother shifts.

The 2022 Honda CB500F is now available for P354,000. It can be had in Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Grand Prix Red. Do you think this new big bike will be a hit in our market?

