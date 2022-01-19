For the dirt racers out there, the 2022 Honda CRF250RX is now in PH, priced at P469k

Do you hear the trails and enduro tracks calling your name? Honda Philippines’ latest addition to its off-road stable might be right up your alley. Feast your eyes on the all-new Honda CRF250RX.

PHOTO BY Honda

This non-street-legal machine is built to tackle the toughest off-road trails. Dunlop Geomax enduro tires allow the bike to grip onto low-traction surfaces, carrying with them all the benefits of a dirt-bike-appropriate 21-inch front and 18-inch rear combo. Working in conjunction with these tires is a lighter, narrower, and more rigid frame that responds better and lets you get through corners more quickly. Absorbing bumps and rocks are a 49mm Showa front fork and a Pro-Link rear monoshock, while stopping power is courtesy of large-diameter single disc brakes, which are equipped with disc guards.

At its heart is a responsive 249cc DOHC liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that gets new intake valve springs for 2022. Matched to this mill are a new nine-plate clutch, single-exit exhaust, and a redesigned fuel-injection system that nets better power and torque.

PHOTO BY Honda

A set of black DID rims make the new CRF250RX go faster and better-looking to boot. Other aesthetic updates include durable ‘in mold’ graphics, smoother styling, and rugged knuckle guards that also protect your hands from branches and debris.

If this seems to be the off-road weapon for you, then scrounge up P469,000 and head over to your nearest Honda dealership.

PHOTO BY Honda

