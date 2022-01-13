The Japan-exclusive Honda Dunk is one quirky little scooter

If the BeAT, Genio, Grom, and Monkey are anything to go by, then it seems Honda has a fondness for quirky little bikes with one-word names. One machine of this sort that you might not have heard of is the Dunk, a Japan-exclusive scooter with features we feel Filipino riders would appreciate.

Housed within the scooter’s small and modern body are a glove box with a built-in charger for your gadgets, a cargo hook to carry bags and groceries, a cup/bottle holder, a 23-liter underseat storage compartment that can fit a helmet, and an ignition shutter for security.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

At the little scooter’s heart is a 49cc SOHC single-cylinder engine. The puny powerplant puts out about 4.4hp at 8,000rpm and 4.1Nm of torque at 6,000rpm. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 75.3km/L, which is achieved via the brand’s Enhanced Smart Power technology and an idling stop system.

Braking is handled by a single-pot front caliper and disc setup and a rear drum. Both are linked via a combi-brake system to ensuring safer and more balanced stops.

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

For 2022, three colors have been made available: Matte Ballistic Black Metallic, Matte Jeans Gray Metallic, and Pearl Deep Mud Gray.

The Dunk retails in Japan for 229,000 Japanese yen, or about P102,000. Would you want to see this tiny scooter on our roads?

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

PHOTO BY Honda

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

