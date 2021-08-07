The 2022 Honda Monkey is now a better cruiser thanks to its new engine

The updates keep coming for the Honda Monkey, with a new engine recently confirmed for the iconic miniature motorbike.

In June, Honda enhanced the Monkey’s powertrain and suspension, giving it a bigger gearbox, new color, and detail work. This time, the mini bike is fitted with an even better engine, which has a wider spread of gear ratios and a 37-tooth final-drive sprocket.

The bike’s latest 124cc SOHC single-cylinder engine, Honda claims, features more dynamic acceleration and a higher top speed. Its undersquare design also features a narrower bore and a longer stroke. Thanks to the five-speed gearbox, Honda says this engine is better suited for cruising.

The latest version of the Monkey remains aesthetically faithful to the model that was originally produced in 1961 for the company’s amusement park Tama Tech. Aside from the 3D Old Wing logo, the mini bike has classic design components such as chrome steel high-mount front and rear fenders, a stamped exhaust shield, circular mirrors, and high-rise handlebars.

Brandon Wilson, sports and experiential manager at American Honda, said: “While the Monkey has been a hit in the US since we reintroduced it for the 2019 model year, customers have expressed a desire for more comfortable cruising and better acceleration.

“Now we’re happy to offer that capability by equipping the Monkey with the same five-speed engine that has earned rave reviews in the all-new 2022 Grom. It’s yet another example of Honda producing not only the most diverse lineup of mini-moto models, but also the most capable.”

At the same time, Honda also announced the comeback of the Fury, the Shadow Aero, the Shadow Phantom, and the CB300R on-road models for the 2022 model year.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

