The 2022 Honda Monkey gives us one reason to smile today

Three years after its reintroduction, the Honda Monkey has received a couple of nifty upgrades. For the upcoming production year, the beloved miniature motorbike gets an enhanced engine, a bigger gearbox, improvements to its suspension, and a new color scheme and detail work.

The Monkey is now equipped with a 124cc SOHC air-cooled unit, which is capable of delivering 9.25hp at 6,750rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5,500rpm. The old four-speed gearbox has been replaced with a five-speed transmission. Claimed top speed is now at 91kph.

The mini bike is also fitted with a steel frame, USD forks, 12-inch tires, and disc brakes with IMU-based ABS up front. Dual rear shocks come with two-stage springs for a smoother ride through rough terrain. Wet weight is at 104kg, the wheelbase stretches 1,145mm, and seat height is 30.5 inches.

The Monkey’s electronics setup consists of a digital circular LCD meter, full premium LED lighting, IMU control for rear lift reduction when braking, and the wave pattern key with answer-back system for easy identification.

Meanwhile, the mini-ape handlebars, chromed mudguards, upswept exhaust with stamped heat shield, chunky tires, padded seat, and ‘peanut’ tank have all been retained for that classic Monkey look.

According to the release: “Older riders connect to a certain ’70s irreverence—maybe matched to a memory of their first feel of motorcycling freedom—innate in the design while newer riders, already turned on to all things retro, get both that and something undeniably funky to set them apart from their friends.

“One thing that unites everybody, whether riding a Monkey or simply passing one by, is the ‘smile’ factor. It’s that sort of bike.”

The 2021 Honda Monkey will be available in Banana Yellow, Pearl Nebula Red, and the fresh Pearl Glittering Blue.

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

