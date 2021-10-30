The 2022 Honda Rebel 250 suits up in new colors

Honda’s Rebel 500 is quite popular on Philippine shores, and for good reason. It’s reasonably priced, expressway-legal, approachable, and stylish. With the release of the Rebel 1100 in other countries, Filipino riders are left pining for a bigger, more capable cruiser from Team Red.

Meanwhile, in Japan, Honda has updated the entry-level Rebel 250 for 2022.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

The smallest Rebel currently on offer receives a new color: Pearl Spencer Blue, which is only available on the top-spec Rebel 250 S Edition. It’s complemented by a diamond-stitched seat, fork gaiters, and a headlight cowl.

The top-spec trim also comes in another paint option: Matte Axis Gray Metallic. This understated swatch is matched to brown stitched leather seats for a more classic look.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Otherwise, the Rebel 250 is largely the same for the upcoming model year. Supplying 26hp and 22Nm of torque is a 249cc single-cylinder engine. A six-speed manual gearbox sends power to the rear wheel, while a single-exit exhaust lets the mill breathe.

A conventional telescopic front fork holds the bike up, while twin rear shocks absorb road imperfections. Slowing down this beginner-friendly model are single hydraulic disc brakes with dual-channel ABS. Lighting is provided by LED bulbs, and a round instrument pod with a digital screen gives the rider access to all necessary information.

PHOTO BY Honda

Continue reading below ↓

The standard Rebel 250 is priced at 599,500 Japanese yen (P267,000), while the S trim carries a 638,000 Japanese yen (P284,000) price tag.

With the local availability of the Rebel 500, it’s highly unlikely that the 250 variant will make it here. But this won’t hamper our hopes that the cool blue paint job and accessories will make their way to the PH-spec Rebel.

NOTE: This article appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.