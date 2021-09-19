The Indians are here: Chief lineup starts at P1.25-M in PH

Almost seven months after its international launch, the new Indian Chief lineup has finally arrived on Philippine shores, in time for the iconic American motorcycle company’s 100th anniversary.

Access Plus Group, the authorized distributor of Indian in the country, rolled out the newest Chief variants before the members of the Indian Motorcycle Riders Group (IMRG) during a hearty breakfast at the Farmer’s Table in Tagaytay City last week. Two models were available for test rides on that occasion: the Chief Dark Horse in Stealth Gray, and the Super Chief Limited ABS in Blue State Metallic. The third one, the Chief Bobber Dark Horse, is at the Indian Motorcycle Philippines showroom in Quezon City.

All three are powered by the manufacturer’s burly Thunder Stroke 116 V-twin engine, which generates 167Nm of torque and is great for touring on open roads. This powerful mill is mated to a six-speed transmission with smooth and precise shifting characteristics.

Continue reading below ↓

For the Chief’s centennial celebration, Indian engineers combined its iconic V-twin styling with high-performance features like the four-inch round TFT display with the Ride Command system. It can be operated using grip controls or via touchscreen to show two different gauge displays on the bike and ride information. When paired with a helmet communicator, Ride Command can also make and accept calls from a smartphone via Bluetooth or USB cable.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Here are some key features that set the three Chief variants apart from one another:

1) Chief Dark Horse

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

drag handlebars

19-inch wheels

mid-mount foot controls

slim headlight bucket

solo bobber seat

The Chief Dark Horse is available in Stealth Gray at P1.285 million, Black Smoke at P1.25 million, and Alumina Jade Smoke at P1.25 million.

2) Chief Bobber Dark Horse

PHOTO BY Access Plus

mini ape hanger handlebars

forward foot controls

16-inch wire wheels

fork and shock covers

large headlight with bucket wrapped in nacelle

Continue reading below ↓

The Chief Bobber Dark Horse is offered in Black Smoke at P1.39 million, Sagebrush Smoke at P1.43 million, and Titanium Smoke at P1.43 million.

3) Super Chief Limited ABS

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

quick-release windscreen

black leather saddlebags

touring seat with passenger pad

floorboards

traditional cruiser handlebars

The Super Chief Limited ABS comes in Blue State Metallic at P1.58 million, Black Metallic at P1.54 million, and Maroon Metallic at P1.58 million.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Aris Ilagan

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.