The 2022 KTM RC 200 is now in PH with an P198k introductory price

Small-displacement motorcycles aren’t exactly what you would call track machines. KTM Philippines’ newest offering, however, begs to differ.

Say hello to the new RC 200, the latest addition to KTM’s local lineup. For 2022, ‘The Everyday Racer’ gets a new Supermoto mode—a feature KTM introduced in the 200 Duke a while back. This feature allows riders to disengage the rear ABS, giving riders more freedom with hard-braking and allowing maneuvers like powerslides through corners.

The bike is powered by a Euro IV-compliant 200cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 26hp at 10,000rpm and 19.5Nm of torque at 8,000rpm. This powertrain is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a wet multi-disc clutch. KTM claims the power unit has improved airflow, so it now runs cooler.

ALSO READ:

8 Of the most fuel-efficient motorcycles in PH

Review: 2021 KTM 790 Duke

PHOTO BY KTM

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The RC 200 features WP APEX front fork and rear shocks. It sits on 110/70 R17 front and 150/60 R17 rear wheels, has a 13.7-liter fuel tank, and weighs 151kg (dry). Seat height is 824mm or 32.4 inches. The bike also boasts a new LCD instrument cluster with a gear indicator.

The 2022 KTM RC 200 is now available at select KTM dealerships nationwide and is available for an introductory price of P198,000. It can be had in silver or black. You can check out more photos of the new sport bike below.

More photos of the 2022 KTM RC 200:

PHOTO BY KTM

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY KTM

PHOTO BY KTM

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY KTM

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.