Meet the Kymco DTX 360’s little brother, the DTX 125

The continued growth of both the scooter and adventure-bike segments is truly something to behold. As a result, the new ‘adventure scooter’ class is also quickly gaining popularity.

Last year, scooter giant Kymco introduced its entry to the segment, the DTX 360. The maxi-scooter comes with dual-purpose tires, angular adventure-bike styling, touring amenities, and a good bit of tech.

Now, to make this type of two-wheeler more accessible, Kymco has released a smaller version in France called the DTX 125. The little-brother unit to the 360 packs much of the same character, styling, and versatility in a more compact and affordable package.

Its 125cc single-cylinder engine pumps about 13hp at 8,750rpm, while a continuously variable transmission makes for a hassle-free ride. Keeping the powertrain fed is a 12.5-liter fuel tank, while a conventional telescopic front fork and twin-shock rear suspension setup absorbs road bumps.

Like the DTX 360, the 125cc model gets dual-purpose tires, a 14-inch wheel up front, and a 13-inch wheel at the rear. For safety, ABS-equipped disc brakes provide stopping power.

Creature comforts include a windshield, LED illumination, keyless ignition, front storage compartments with a USB charging port, a large digital readout, a sizeable seat, and enough underseat storage space to fit a couple of open-face helmets.

Styling appears to be identical to the DTX 360’s, which is why Kymco France is using the aforementioned scooter’s images on the 125’s product page.

Pricing starts at €4,699, or about P276,000. Would you want this in our market?

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

