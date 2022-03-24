The new Scram 411 might be Royal Enfield’s hippest bike yet

Royal Enfield has made a name for itself by building a bunch of stylish classic bikes over the years. The Indian motorcycle manufacturer’s latest creation, however, veers a bit away from that signature RE design.

Say hello to the Scram 411, Royal Enfield’s newest addition to its growing lineup. It’s solid proof that the brand can make hip and youthful bikes like the best of ’em. Now, if this one looks a bit familiar, that’s because the Scram—probably a play on the term ‘scrambler’—is based on the Himalayan.

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

One look and you’ll notice the similarities in shape between the two bikes. They also share the same 411cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that churns out 25hp at 6,500rpm and 32Nm of torque at around 4,250rpm. The Scram 411 also gets a five-speed manual gearbox, dual-channel ABS, 300mm front and 240mm rear disc brakes, and a 15-liter fuel tank.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

There are still a few mechanical differences here, though. The Scram sits on 19- and 17-inch front and rear wheels, both being slightly smaller than the Himalayan’s. This also slightly lowers the Scram’s seat height to just 795mm.

ALSO READ:

Fines, payments, schedule: Your complete guide to the number coding scheme

A stylish new Honda Genio has landed in Indonesia

Of course, the biggest changes you’ll see in the Scram are with the design. For starters, the windshield up front has been removed, taking out that very utilitarian look. The Scram gets a stylish headlight cowl in its place, which also comes in matching body-color finishes.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Speaking of colors, there are seven combinations available through RE’s website. The tanks can be spec’d in gray, white, black, or blue with various contrasting decals and Royal Enfield badges.

While it’s not exactly an entirely new model, it’s nice to see the brand expanding its lineup with a stylish two-wheeler. Is a sign of what’s to come from Royal Enfield?

Continue reading below ↓

More photos of the 2022 Royal Enfield Scram 411

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

PHOTO BY Royal Enfield

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.