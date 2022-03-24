A stylish new Honda Genio has landed in Indonesia

The Genio is still one of the relatively fresh models in Honda Philippines’ (HPI) lineup. With its chic and stylish looks, we highly doubt the scooter will begin to show its age anytime soon. However, a new model has just surfaced in Indonesia, and we’re now starting to think HPI should consider replacing the current Genio with that one.

The new Honda Genio gets tasteful design tweaks, particularly up front. The headlight shape and layout have been retained, but more lines and optional chrome trim give the front end a sharper look. The two intakes on the front end are now also slightly smaller than before.

PHOTO BY Honda

Also worth pointing out here are the new colorways. Honda has come up with six different color options for the Genio (see below) that consist of a mix of classic and snazzy finishes. Our favorite has to be the two-tone blue on brown look pictured above.

The changes are mostly aesthetic, though, as the new Genio keeps its 110cc air-cooled PGM-FI engine that generates 8.89hp at 7,500rpm and 9.30Nm at 5,500rpm. With this powertrain, the scooter can do up to 59.1km/L with the idling stop system engaged. The Genio still comes with a few extra features, including a repositioned charger.

Seeing as the Genio is still only reaching three years old in our market, it would be understandable if HPI decides to do away with this new model for now. Hopefully, though, we’ll still get the new Honda Genio in the future.

2022 Honda Genio color options

PHOTO BY Honda

