This retro Honda minibike has single-channel ABS and can achieve 63.7km/L

Honda’s mini-motorbike lineup is continuing to grow, and we’re all for it. After the MSX125 Grom and the Monkey, Honda is now reintroducing the ST125 Dax. What a nice bike, this one.

The Dax returns to Honda’s European roster with retro looks combined with 21st-century tech and engineering. It boasts a thin frame accentuated by lots of chrome bits on the front forks, exhaust, grab bar, and taillights.

Integrated into the steel T-shaped frame is the 3.8-liter fuel tank. Atop it is a dual seat, and underneath all these are tiny 12-inch wheels. Its physique looks reminiscent of a Dachshund dog, hence, the name.

Powering the bike is a 124cc air-cooled, four-stroke SOHC engine that generates 9.25hp and 10.8Nm of torque. It can reach speeds of up to 90kph and can do about 63.7km/L. With a full tank, the bike can go as far as 240km.

As mentioned, the bike boasts modern tech as well. This little machine gets an LCD instrument cluster, LED lighting all around, and most important, single-channel ABS.

So you’ve got retro looks, a fuel-efficient powertrain, and a few extra features rolled into a cute, two-wheeled package. The only problem we have with this one? Well, it’s not available in the Philippines. Bummer.

