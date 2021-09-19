Coming soon: Suzuki announces new colors and price hikes for its 2022 lineup

After breathing new life into the GSX-S1000 and the Hayabusa for the 2022 model year, Suzuki has elected not to overspend on overhauling the rest of its lineup. Instead, the Japanese brand has added some new colors and increased pricing for several of its models.

At the pinnacle of Suzuki’s sporting range is the GSX-R1000. Some previously Japan-exclusive colors have been added to the global selection for this liter-class superbike, namely, Metallic Matte Black No. 2 and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray. The price tag has also jumped to $18,549 (about P926,000). Locally, the outgoing model starts at P955,000.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

For more track-minded riders, the GSX-R1000R with its higher-spec components is the way to go. The bike gets a new color in the Glass Matte Mechanical Gray, as well as an updated price of $17,899 (around P893,000).

Also unchanged—save for the fresh coat of paint—are the GSX-R600 and the GSX-R750. Both sportbikes receive Glass Blaze Orange/Glass Sparkle Black and Glass Matte Mechanical Gray/Pearl Brilliant White color schemes. The 750 now retails for $12,599 (approximately P629,000) while the 600 goes for $11,499 (P574,000).

PHOTO BY Suzuki

Suzuki’s 100th-anniversary paint scheme is available for all three sportbikes. The 1000 is priced at $17,999 (P898,350), the 750 at $12,699 (P633,820), and the 600 at $11,499 (P573,930).

PHOTO BY Suzuki

The V-Strom 650 line returns, with the 650, the 650 XT, and the 650 XT Adventure fetching $8,904 (P444,407), $9,399 (P469,113), and $10,499 (P524,013), respectively. The dual-sport line also makes a comeback: the DR-Z400S is priced at $6,999 (P349,330), the DR-Z400SM at $7,599 (P379,273); and DR650S at $6,849 (P341,840).

The ever-popular SV650 continues in its current guise, with an increased sticker price of $7,299 (about P364,000) for the non-ABS model, while the ABS variant goes up in price by $50 (P2,500).

We can expect most of these new colors to make it to the Philippines for models that are locally available, while the price hikes are guaranteed to hit our wallets where it hurts most.

PHOTO BY Suzuki

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

