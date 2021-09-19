Does the new Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR live up to your expectations?

Did the recent teaser for the Speed Triple 1200 RR leave you thirsting for more information on this retro sportbike? Thirst no more, as Triumph’s newest creation has finally been unveiled in all its shiny, aggressive café-racer glory.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Only the top half of the RR was visible in Triumph’s initial teasers, which led netizens to speculate how much fairings would actually be on the bike. Some hoped for a fully-faired retro sportbike, while others wanted a ‘naked’ bike with a couple of pieces. Whichever camp you fall into, it’s hard to deny how gorgeous the final version looks.

The single round headlight housed in the cockpit fairing makes for a distinctive café-racer look. This aesthetic extends to the length of the bike, with a color-matched sculpted fuel tank and a sharp sportbike-style tail section. However, the RR also has a lot in common with the Speed Triple 1200 RS, its super-naked counterpart. On display are the eponymous triple-cylinder engine, the exhaust pipes and the radiator, and other mechanical bits that convey the meaty performance the RR is capable of.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

Speaking of the engine, powering the RR is the same 1,160cc DOHC liquid-cooled, 12-valve in-line-three engine found on the RS. Peak 177hp is available at 10,750rpm, while 125Nm of torque is unleashed at 9,000rpm. Making this big-bore mill easier to handle is a six-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch.

Suspension duties are covered by an electronically adjustable 43mm Öhlins fork and monoshock combo, while stopping power is courtesy of Brembo Stylema calipers with 320mm floating discs (front) and a single Brembo unit (rear).

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

A five-inch TFT screen provides access to information, plus a lap timer, five riding modes, adjustment for cornering ABS and traction control, and smartphone connectivity via the My Triumph app. Sweetening the deal is a track-ready up-and-down quickshifter as standard, front-wheel lift control, keyless ignition and fuel cap, cruise control, and a lightweight lithium-ion battery. Triumph will also offer over 30 accessories for the RR, such as heated grips, tank and tail bags, and frame sliders.

Pricing for this café-racer/sportbike hybrid starts at £17,950 (around P1,238,000). Two paint jobs will be available: Red Hopper/Storm Gray and Crystal White/Storm Gray. UK Triumph dealers will have the bike in stock in January 2022, while Triumph PH aims to bring the RR sometime early next year.

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

