Triumph’s Tiger Sport 660 will start at P556k when it arrives in PH in January

Did the teasers and camo-clad shots of the Tiger Sport 660 get you hyped? Well, the wait is over: The Triumph logo paint job is off, and the middleweight adventure tourer has now officially broken cover.

Now that we can admire the bike in all its British glory, it’s apparent that the new Tiger is a looker. Styling-wise, it has elements of sportbikes, naked bikes, and adventure bikes. This is a good thing, as younger riders who are most likely to swing a leg over this machine want a ride that doesn’t make them look like their dads.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

PHOTO BY Triumph

Housed within the Tiger Sport’s fairings is Triumph’s platform pioneered by the Trident 660. In Tiger guise, the liquid-cooled in-line-three engine pumps out about 80hp at 10,250rpm and 64Nm of torque at 6,250rpm.

Suspension and braking components appear to be identical to the Trident’s. A Showa inverted fork handles the front end, while a Showa monoshock takes care of the rear. Stopping power comes from Nissin calipers paired with ABS on both ends.

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Tech features include switchable traction control, two riding modes, and phone connectivity, which can be accessed via a multifunction TFT display. Niceties like full LED lighting, self-canceling indicators, an immobilizer, and a slip and assist clutch also come standard.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Triumph

The seat height is adventure-bike-appropriate at 32.8 inches. Seating position is relaxed and optimized for comfort. An adjustable windscreen, sizable grab bars, and integrated luggage rails add some touring cred.

Three colors will be available for the new Tiger: Graphite Sapphire Black, Korosi Red Graphite, and Lucerne Blue Sapphire Black. A full gamut of accessories can be had through the official catalog, and will bring the price up from Triumph Philippines’ local MSRP of P556,000.

Excited? Expect to see this bike hit local dealers in January next year.

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Triumph

PHOTO BY Triumph

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO BY Triumph

NOTE: This article first appeared on TopBikes.ph. Minor edits have been made.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.